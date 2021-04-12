UWI implements tuition relief for Vincentian students

The University of the West Indies, Mona has put in place measures to offer relief to Vincentian students affected by the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

The university has implemented an extended payment plan to allow students with outstanding debts to sit their upcoming final examinations.

Additionally, students have been given an extension to submit coursework assignments/assessments.

Students are being encouraged to engage their lecturers at their earliest possible convenience.

Students are also being reminded that the university has counselling support available, should they need it.

La Soufrière began erupting last Friday, a day after the government ordered the evacuation of persons living near the volcano.

The university says it has been monitoring with concern the developments in St Vincent, noting that it is aware of the direct and indirect impact on students.

It says that the university stands with all its Vincentian students and the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines during this most difficult period.

