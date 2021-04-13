American Airlines names Jose Freig as new vice president of Latin America and the Caribbean

José A. Freig has been named American Airlines’ new vice president of International Operations.

In his new role, Freig will lead the airline's operations in Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe and Asia/Pacific, as well as Premium Guest Services.

He previously served as managing director of operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“It is a real honour to lead American's International Operations and Premium Guest Services. The integration of our teams around the globe provides a unique opportunity to drive forward our shared mission to create a world-class customer experience as we continue on our path to recovery,” said Freig in a press release Monday afternoon.

The aviation expert joined American in 2008 as director of corporate security, later becoming managing director of International Government Affairs and chief security officer.

Since 2018, Freig served as managing director for Latin America and the Caribbean, and most recently helped lead the airline's response to COVID-19.

American's international division currently includes a network of more than 110 destinations around the world, a lounge network that spans 32 global destinations and a team of more than 6,000 employees.

This year, the airline plans to continue its global recovery, continuing with the phased reopening of its Admirals Club lounges and launching service to new international destinations like Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), Bengaluru, India (BLR), Paramaribo, Suriname (PBM), and Samaná, Dominican Republic (AZS).

