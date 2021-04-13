Immigration Corner | Changing name details in a UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am a British passport holder, and I would like to know how to go about changing my personal details as it pertains to my name in my passport.

– E.G.

Dear E.G.,

Persons should be aware that they will need to get a new passport to travel abroad or prove their identity if they change any of the following:

• Their name

• Their gender

• Their appearance, if persons cannot be recognised from their passport photograph any more (for example, they may have had plastic surgery).

Persons’ names on their passport must match the one they use when they book their travel. Persons will be sent a new 10-year passport. The time left on the old passport will not be added to the new one.

Persons will need to get a new passport if they:

• Change their address or contact details

• Get a new job

• Change their appearance slightly – for example, dye their hair or grow a beard

• Change their marital status (divorce, marry or form a civil partnership) but keep their name

• Change their title, for example, doctor or professor

• Become a national of another country as well as the UK

• Emigrate

Persons should allow up to 10 weeks to get their passport. Please note that it takes longer to apply by post than online, but persons may be able to get a passport urgently if they need to travel sooner. It is advisable that persons not book travel until they have a valid passport. Their new passport will not have the same number as the old one. Persons can apply for a new passport online, and the cost is £75.50.

Persons can change their name on their passport with one of the following documents:

• A deed poll

• A statutory declaration

• An affidavit

This should be sent both with:

• Proof of any previous name changes that may have been made

• Evidence that they are using their new name (for example, a pay slip or a letter from a local authority)

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com