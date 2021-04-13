Several vaccination blitz sites at maximum capacity

The Health Ministry is reporting that several COVID-19 vaccination blitz sites have reached their capacity arising from high demand.

The affected locations are:

* The National Arena in St Andrew

* Manchester High School

* Sandals Inn (Kent Avenue) St James

* All locations in Westmoreland

For other locations, priority will be given to persons with appointments and walk-ins are likely not to get vaccinated today, the health ministry stated.

The authorities have announced that there will be no further admissions at the National Arena for the #COVID vaccine today. Hundreds of people who were waiting in line outside have since dispersed. Hundreds more are now inside, awaiting their vaccine - Contributed video pic.twitter.com/zBvLtRFQJA — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 13, 2021

The Ministry is assuring the public that persons who are not vaccinated today will be able to participate in the next blitz, which will be announced soon.

