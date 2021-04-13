Six additional COVID-19 deaths, 161 new cases

Six additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 682.

Those who died on Monday are:

* A 66-year-old man from Manchester.

* An 88-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

* A 79-year-old woman from St Elizabeth.

* A 41-year-old woman from St Elizabeth.

* A 76-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

* A 49-year-old man from St Elizabeth

Two more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the number to 106.

And one more fatality is under investigation, increasing that figure to 111.

Meanwhile, there were 161 new cases with ages ranging from two to 96 years, pushing the total to 42,924 with 22,802 being active.

Of the new cases, 79 are women and 82 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 37 being recorded, followed by St Thomas with 29 and then St Mary with 20.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 25.7%.

A total of 1,484 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 119 more recoveries, increasing the total to 22,802.

Some 384 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill and 37 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 28,270 are at home.

