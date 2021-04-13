Speaker blocks attempts to suspend MP in assault case

House Speaker Marissa Dalrymple Philibert today blocked attempts by the Opposition to move a motion for the suspension of Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright.

Wright has been listed as a person of interest in an assault case.

READ: MP listed as person of interest following fight with woman

According to the speaker, the move is premature.



IN PHOTO: Central Member of Parliament George Wright

Leader of Opposition Business Anthony Hylton pressed, saying the motion should be allowed given the circumstantial evidence.

But Dalrymple Philibert insisted that there was no evidence of a criminal charge against a member of the House.

Yesterday, the police said they expected Wright to surrender by Wednesday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.