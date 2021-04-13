Tightened weekend curfews

The Government is imposing more weekend lockdowns as it seeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking in Parliament this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced another three weekends of tightened curfews.

However, the hours will be modified.

The curfew will now run from 4:00 p.m on Saturdays to 5:00 a.m on Sundays and resume at 2:00 p.m on Sundays until 5:00 a.m the next morning.

There will be no early closure on Fridays.

And the daily curfew begins at 8:00 p.m.

Further measures have also been announced:

* Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

* Funerals will not be permitted.

* Burials will be allowed Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Limited to 30 minutes. Ten mourners and five clergy/undertakers allowed.

* No face-to-face school will be permitted until May 4, 2021.

