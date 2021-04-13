The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced vaccination blitz sites for today.

The locations are:

Kingston & St Andrew - National Arena, St Joseph Hospital, Good Samaritan Inn and Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre.

St Thomas - Morant Bay Health Centre.

St Catherine - Twickenham Park Open Bible Church, Linstead Anglican Church, Old Harbour Civic Centre, and Eltham High School.

Clarendon - Denbigh Agricultural Show Ground.

Manchester - Manchester Regional Hospital.

St Elizabeth - Junction, Santa Cruz, and Black River Heath Centres.

Hanover - Hopewell Sports Complex.

St James - Montego Bay Convention Centre, Catherine Hall Complex, Sandals Inn (Kent Ave), and John’s Hall Primary.

St Ann - St Ann’s Bay Baptist Church and Alexandra Community Hospital.

St Mary - Gayle Civic Centre; Portland: Buff Bay Primary, Port Antonio and Fair Prospect Health Centres.

Trelawny - Falmouth, Wait a Bit, Rio Bueno and Duanvale health centres.

Westmoreland - Darliston, Negril, Bluefields and Savanna-la-mar health centres.

The Ministry will continue to vaccinate persons 40 years and older who suffer from one or more comorbid conditions; persons 50 years and older; and members of the public who are employed in the transport sector; tourism workers; teachers and other employees of educational institutions; media, government workers and staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA and Jamaica Customs Agency.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.