Vaccination sites in Manchester closed to walk-ins

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner writer

The four COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manchester have now exceeded their limits for walk-ins and are only accommodating persons with appointments.

Earlier today, the health ministry stated that capacity issues had hit the vaccination site at Manchester High School, forcing it to turn away walk-ins and giving priority to those who registered.

Now, Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Authority, Wayne Chen, says capacity has since been maxed out at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, the Downs Health Centre and the Christiana vaccination centre.

Chen said he was not in a position at the time to state how much vaccines were available to be administered to persons at the sites today, noting that priority is being given to those who registered online.

He was also unable to say how many persons without appointments showed up at the sites.

It was indicated that the sites have exceeded their vaccination targets for the inoculation blitz.

Up to Monday, the vaccination centres at Manchester High and Mandeville Regional Hospital each had a target of 1,000 persons per day.

Preliminary vaccination reports indicate that the numbers doubled over the weekend, with over 2,000 persons receiving vaccines on Sunday at one of the centres.

The Downs Health Centre has exceeded its target of 200 per day, so too has the Christiana vaccination centre, which has surpassed its 300 per day target.

Chen lauded the work of health workers and praised residents for heeding the call to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, acting medical officer of health for the parish, Dr Shonnette Blair Walters, says persons will be informed when the vaccination appointment portal reopens.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.