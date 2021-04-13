What about us? – trader

Washington ‘Sparrow’ Williams, who retired from his job as a public servant, was doing well buying market produce and reselling in the rural communities.

Even with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, he still managed to eke out a living.

However, after three weekends of lockdown implemented by the Government in a bid to curtail the rising COVID-19 cases, Williams is now crying out as a result of the big hit he has taken.

“Last weekend (Easter weekend), I had to give away most of the produce I bought. After spending $50-55,000 which doesn’t include gas, you take your stock out there with the expectation that you will sell them off in two days and earn something on your investment,” he shared with The Gleaner.

BIG HIT

The first weekend, he said it was hard, but he managed to survive a little. However, Easter weekend, he said he took a big hit as the Friday was a holiday and the curfew began at 12-midday the following day, which resulted in him having to give away a lot of what he had bought.

“When I went to some of my regular customers, they had no money as they said it was a headache trying to withdraw from ATM (automatic teller machines) as too many persons were there. I had to credit, leaving me even more strapped for cash to restock,” he said.

Commenting on his current situation, Williams said that people seeing him smiling don’t even know half of his story.

His house, he noted, has potatoes and yam “throw down”, and he had to give away most of the vegetables he had bought.

“Everything is just messed up because first, it’s not a matter of say I work with people. I am self-employed. I agree that the Government must try and protect the people, but what about us? I hear they are coming up with initiatives, but those only seem to be helping others who are OK already. What about people like us? What kind of cushion do they have to help us survive?” Williams asked.

According to him, the mechanic who could have worked on two cars that would have made a difference in putting food on the table for his family, the farmer who could have got a sale are out in the cold.