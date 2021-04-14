10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 10 new COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 692.

The deceased are:

* A 73-year-old woman from Manchester.

* A 98-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 70-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 71-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 65-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 68-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 77-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 16-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

* An 81-year-old male from St Catherine.

* A 66-year-old female from St Catherine.

One more fatality is under investigation, increasing that figure to 112.

Meanwhile, there were 130 new cases with ages ranging from one to 94 years, pushing the total to 43,054 with 22,809 being active.

Of the new cases, 70 are women and 60 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 53 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 17 and then St James with 16.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 14.6%.

A total of 1,704 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 112 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,248.

Some 383 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill and 39 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 28,884 are at home.

