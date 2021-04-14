Clone of Senior director installed as interim head of HEART

Senior Director Novelette Denton-Prince is overseeing HEART/NSTA Trust, the multibillion-dollar national training agency whose managing director’s contract has not been renewed.

Board Chairman Edward Gabbidon made the announcement in a statement to staff on April 8.

Denton-Prince, the senior director for corporate services at HEART, will run the operations until April 30.

“I encourage you to remain steadfast and focused in the execution of your duties and maintain quality service to our stakeholders,” said Gabbidon, whose statement came after staff concerns about uncertainties in leadership became public.

Dr Janet Dyer, who was managing director since February 2018, had to demit office on March 31 after the board decided not to renew her three-year contract.

The reasons are still unclear and telephone calls and messages to the chairman have gone unanswered.

HEART, which is funded by a three per cent tax on employers’ gross payroll, is based in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Last week, Permanent Secretary Audrey Sewell said she was advised that a recruitment exercise was to start but she was awaiting further updates from the board.

Several officials at HEART have expressed concern about the approach to ending Dyer’s tenure.

Colonel Martin Rickman, a board member, is tipped for the top job.

Efforts were reportedly made last year for Rickman to take over the entity’s executive leadership but those were delayed until a more “appropriate time”, a Holness administration official said.

jovan.johnson@gleanerjm.com

New Board of Directors for HEART/NSTA Trust – effective March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2023

· Edward Gabbidon – Chairman

· Georgia Henlin Gibson

· Senator Kavan Gayle

· Wayne Robertson

· Colonel Martin Rickman

· Dr Eleasia Charles

· Dr Kofi Nkrumah-Young

· Clement Lawrence

· Brian Bennett Easy

· Marlon Morgan

· Kathryn Williams