Gas prices down $0.58, diesel up $1.26

Gas prices will go down by $0.58 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $137.31 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $140.14.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.26 per litre to sell for $127.14.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $131.24 per litre following an increase of $2.14.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.54 to sell for $104.64.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $3.06 to sell for $53.74, while butane will move down by $2.69 to sell for $53.58 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

