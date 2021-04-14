Hanover man charged in relation to fatal gun attack

Hanover resident 27-year-old Christopher Martin has been charged with several offences arising from a fatal gun attack on men in the parish.

Martin, alias ‘Tongue’, who is from Bachelors Hall in Lucea, was charged on Tuesday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stem from a Wednesday, March 31 incident in Martin’s community.

Martin is charged in relation to the murders of 53-year-old Neville Allen of Shaw Drive in Lucea, Hanover, and 18-year-old Aldeon Brackett, otherwise called ‘Tall Man’, of Malcolm Heights in the parish.

The police report that about 11:20 a.m., three men were fixing a wall when Martin, who was reportedly armed with a firearm, approached them and opened fire.

The police say Allen and Brackett were hit and taken to hospital, where Brackett died on arrival and Allen succumbed while being treated.

The third man escaped unharmed.

Following investigations, Martin was arrest.

A question and answer session was conducted with Martin on Monday, April 05 and he was subsequently charged yesterday.

