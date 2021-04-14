Jamaica finalising relief support for St Vincent

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie says Jamaica is organising support for St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is being impacted by the erupting La Soufrière volcano.

McKenzie says Jamaica has been in contact with the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and that the Holness administration is organising logistical and other forms of support to assist the island.

He added that the Government is working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and private sector partners, including the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporter’s Association, to finalise relief efforts.

At the same time, McKenzie indicated that a bank account has been opened to receive donations from the public.

Banking information:

Bank: NCB

Branch: Oxford Place

Account number: 212387304

McKenzie noted that Jamaica stands with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines in this difficult period.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.