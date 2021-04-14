JLP MP George Wright being interviewed by police

Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright is now at the Freeport Police Station in St James to be interviewed by cops.

The Jamaica Labour Party MP arrived moments ago in the company of his attorney Able-don Foote.

Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright is now at the Freeport Police Station in St James to be interviewed by the police. He arrived moments ago in the company of his attorney Able-Don Foote. - Ashley Anguin video pic.twitter.com/F3ZKanOPna — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 14, 2021

Wright is being investigated in relation to the assault of a woman that was captured on closed circuit television.

He was named as a person of interest by the police as they probe the matter.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.