Rifle and ammunition seized in St James

The police are reporting the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Dapper Lane, Montego Hills in St James.

The seizure was made yesterday around 3:17 p.m.

The police report that a team was on an operation in the area when a premises was searched and a Springfield rifle and a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges was found.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

