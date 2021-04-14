Rifle and ammunition seized in St James
Published:Wednesday | April 14, 2021 | 9:58 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Dapper Lane, Montego Hills in St James.
The seizure was made yesterday around 3:17 p.m.
The police report that a team was on an operation in the area when a premises was searched and a Springfield rifle and a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges was found.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.
