Westmoreland residents out in droves for COVID-19 vaccination drive

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Sean Lavery Faith Hall in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, was abuzz with activity on Sunday as residents came out in droves to receive their vaccination against COVID-19, as part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ four-day inoculation drive which started last Friday.

Prospective vaccine recipients waited under two large tents pitched in the front yard to hear their names being called, following which they were guided inside the worship centre’s main hall, where they were registered and subsequently given their shots. Health workers were kept busy managing the flow of residents, with the vaccination drive’s aim being to inoculate 800 persons for the day.

Wilburt Vaz, a 66-year-old resident, told The Gleaner that he was able to get his vaccination despite not having been on the scheduled list of recipients for Sunday’s programme.

“I did not have an appointment, but I came just in case it could be done today, so that I could just go at it and feel more comfortable. I came here from around 10 a.m., and I had to wait a little while, but I do not find any fault in the process. I just hope for the best and hope that everything will running smoothly.”

Sophia Anderson-Thompson, having also just gotten her vaccination, told The Gleaner that the process for her was short and smooth.

“I did not have to wait a long time to get my shot, because they explained initially when I got here that they were behind time, and I understood that the process is new. In times like these, you have to be understanding,” said Anderson-Thompson. “Getting the opportunity to have the vaccine, I did not hesitate because I know it is in the best interest of the nation.”

Dr Marcia Johnson-Campbell, the centre manager overseeing the vaccination drive at the Sean Lavery Faith Hall, said that prospective recipients for the vaccine were on site from as early as 7:30 a.m. to get their shots.

“We started at 9 a.m. in terms of giving injections, but the staff were on site from before 7 a.m., and persons [recipients] were actually on property waiting from about 7:30 a.m. It has been busy today, the turnout has been phenomenal, and we have been moving in a very timely manner,” said Johnson-Campbell.

Sunday’s vaccination drive in Savanna-la-Mar was part of the Ministry of Health’s aim to inoculate 50,000 people across Jamaica against the COVID-19 pandemic by Tuesday.