Corporate Hands | Digicel Foundation gives food valued at $2 million

Representatives of the STEP Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities, Hillary Sherlock (left), Dana Oldfield-Williams (second right) and Ronald Seivwright (right) are presented with donations to support their students and families by Digicel Foundation’s special needs and education project officer, Jeneard Williamson. With the series of lockdowns in place this April, the Digicel Foundation has put together $2 million in supplies to assist vulnerable groups. Among the groups receiving items from the foundation’s April 8 distribution are those with special needs, the elderly, single mothers, and those who are currently unemployed.