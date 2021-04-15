Corporate Hands | JP St Mary’s delivers a boost of vitamin C to healthcare workers

Annotto Bay Hospital Deputy Matron Tracey Ann Reynolds (left) and Matron Claudia McLennon choose from a selection of freshly peeled JP St Mary’s pineapples, delivered fresh from the farm last month. The sweet treats were delivered to the healthcare workers at the Annotto Bay Hospital as part of an overall wellness drive to boost the immune system of the critical frontline workers. Gayon Douglas (not pictured), marketing executive for the fresh produce category at JP Tropical Foods Limited, shares in the moment.