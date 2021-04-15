Corporate Hands | Wisynco supports feeding programme

A donation on March 30 from Wisynco to the National Council on Drug Abuse totalled 165 cases or 4,500 bottles for the council’s ‘Tek It to Dem’ Campaign that provides counselling, testing and food for the homeless and at-risk groups in St Ann, St James, and Kingston. The donation included Wisynco’s popular water brand, WATA. Beverage brands BIGGA, Freshhh, Squeezz and TruSHAKE – the company’s first milk-based product under its associate company Trade Winds Citrus.