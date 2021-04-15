Corporate Hands | Wisynco supports feeding programme

National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) Executive Director Michael Tucker happily receives supplies from Wisynco representative, Monique Kerr, during a handover ceremony last month at the NCDA’s Molynes Road headquarters. This donation will go towards supporting the council’s ‘Tek It to Dem’ campaign that provides counselling, testing and food for the homeless and at-risk groups in St Ann, St James, and Kingston.
A donation on March 30 from Wisynco to the National Council on Drug Abuse totalled 165 cases or 4,500 bottles for the council’s ‘Tek It to Dem’ Campaign that provides counselling, testing and food for the homeless and at-risk groups in St Ann, St James, and Kingston. The donation included Wisynco’s popular water brand, WATA. Beverage brands BIGGA, Freshhh, Squeezz and TruSHAKE – the company’s first milk-based product under its associate company Trade Winds Citrus.