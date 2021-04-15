Five more COVID-19 fatalities, 186 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded five new COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 697.

The deceased are an 83-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man, a 60-year-old female, a 64-year-old male, and a 74-year-old woman, all from Kingston & St Andrew.

Five more fatalities are under investigation, increasing that figure to 117.

Meanwhile, there were 186 new cases with ages ranging from 49 days to 91 years, pushing the total to 43,240 with 22,864 being active.

Of the new cases, 102 are women and 82 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new cases with 59 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 28 and then Manchester with 19.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 20.4%.

A total of 1,341 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 121 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,369.

Some 367 persons are in hospital with 34 being moderately ill and 32 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 30,505 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.