JLP secretariat to meet with George Wright over assault allegation

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader Andrew Holness has directed the party’s secretariat to meet with Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright to discuss assault allegations against him.

Wright was interviewed by cops at the Freeport Police Station in St James yesterday as investigators probe an assault of a woman that was captured on closed-circuit television.

He was named as a person of interest in the matter.

The woman had filed a report to the police.

Wright was released without charge after being interviewed.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang will this afternoon formally meet with Wright to get a full briefing and discuss the allegations in the public domain.

After the meeting, a report will be made to the Caucus of MPs, which is also slated to meet later this evening.

The ruling JLP says the public will be kept informed of the outcome of the internal deliberations.

Holness says he triggered the JLP’s internal mechanisms as the party takes all allegations of violence seriously and is particularly concerned with the deep rooted problem of domestic violence and intimate partner violence.

“As a political organisation, we have a duty to ensure that all our actions follow the due process of the law. However, we also have a high duty to ensure that matters which affect public well being and public trust, particularly where public figures are involved, are addressed transparently and timely.”

