Mini Uzi seized in St James, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a mini Uzi and thirteen 9 mm cartridges during a joint operation on Brissett Road, Cambridge in St James.

One man has been taken into custody.

The police report that on Wednesday morning a police-military team saw the man on the roadway acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was approached, searched and the firearm found.

He was arrested.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

