Police warn against fraudsters using fake online stores

The police are warning the public to be cautious about persons using social media platforms, especially Instagram, to sell goods as unscrupulous individuals have been defrauding citizens.

The police say the scammers usually advertise for sale cell phones, gadgets, and other items and ask customers to make payments via a deposit or bank transfer.

They pointed out that since the start of 2021, the Area 1 Fraud Squad has been receiving reports of persons being fleeced by fraudsters who promote online stores that are subsequently removed from the respective sites once monies have been lodged or transferred to the bank accounts.

The police are advising Jamaicans to take extreme caution and exercise vigilance before conducting online business transactions.

Have you been scammed?

Persons who are victims or have information that can assist the Area 1 Fraud Squad are being asked to call 876-971-3346.

