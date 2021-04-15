Policeman arrested following cocaine seizure

A policeman attached to the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew has been arrested after allegedly being caught with a quantity of cocaine Thursday morning.

The Gleaner understands that the policeman is well-known in the Corporate Area.

Contact by The Gleaner, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said he could not offer details at this time, stating that the investigation is at a “sensitive point”.

