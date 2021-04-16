16 more COVID-19 deaths, 233 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded 16 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 713.

Those who have died are:

* A 58-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 60-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 54-year- old woman from Hanover

* A 77-year-old male from St James

* A 69-year-old male from St Ann

* A 47-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A 63-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 67-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 73-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 34-year-old man from St James

* An 80-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 76-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 2-year-old male from Portland

* A 75-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 56-year-old woman from Trelawny

* An 87-year-old female from Westmoreland

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 107.

And five more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 116.

Meanwhile, there were 233 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 99 years, pushing the total to 43,473 with 22,978 being active.

Of the new cases, 134 are women and 99 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 75 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 59 and then St James with 18.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 21.7%.

A total of 1,511 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 103 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,472.

Some 356 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill and 33 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 30,760 are at home.

