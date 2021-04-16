Cocaine valued at over $300 million seized in major drug busts

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and his co-accused remain in custody in relation to a major drug bust in Portmore, St Catherine.

And the police made another major bust at the Kingston Freeport terminal.

The two men, whose names are being withheld pending further investigation, were accosted on Wednesday as cops from the Narcotics Division and the St Catherine South Police swooped down on the Portmore Fishing Village, located along the Dyke road in Portmore.

The police say they seized several items including cocaine valued at US$250,000, a go-fast boat, and guns.

The item recovered are:

* One 9mm pistol

* One .380 pistol

* Eleven 9mm cartridges

* Two .380 Cartridges

* Approximately five kilos of cocaine.

* US$6,400

* One 32ft boat fitted with one Yamaha 75 horsepower engine and one Mercury 60

* One Toyota Probox motor Car

* Nissan Caravan

The police say the operation was aimed at targeting persons involved in the guns for drugs trade between Jamaica and Haiti.

In the second case, narcotics detectives seized approximately 55 kilogrammes of cocaine at the West Terminal of the Kingston Freeport terminal on Thursday morning.

The police report that during a joint operation by narcotics cops and the Jamaica Customs Agency a 40-foot container was searched and two duffel bags each containing 25 parcels with cocaine were founds.

According to the police, the drugs have an estimated street value of approximately US$2,000,000.

