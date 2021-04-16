Full Text | George Wright now an independent, to seek leave from House

Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright is now an independent member of the House of Representatives and is expected to seek a leave of absence.

The move follows a meeting yesterday with Jamaica Labour Party officials to discuss assault allegations against Wright.

The talks came a day after Wright was interviewed by cops at the Freeport Police Station in St James as investigators probe an assault of a woman that was captured on closed-circuit television.

He was named as a person of interest in the matter.

The woman had filed a report to the police.

Wright was released without charge after being interviewed

See full statement below

Party leader Andrew Holness last evening convened a meeting of the Jamaica Labour Party Parliamentary Caucus to discuss the outcome of an earlier meeting held between Mr George Wright and the General Secretary of the party Dr Horace Chang.

Mr Wright will withdraw from the Government Parliamentary Caucus in light of unresolved allegations circulating in the public domain which are causing deep concern to many Jamaicans and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), including its parliamentarians.

This means that Mr Wright’s status in Parliament would be that of an independent member.

The Government Caucus also discussed the issue of Mr Wright’s attendance in Parliament and concluded that he should also be encouraged to apply to the Speaker for leave of absence from sittings of the House of Representatives until the allegations in the public domain are resolved.

Consequent on Mr Wright’s independent status in Parliament, Dr Chang advised that the requisite organs of the party would promptly meet to discuss the matter of his membership in the JLP within the rules of the party and to determine next steps.

The general secretary advised that Mr Wright had not shared any information regarding the video circulating in the public domain but had acknowledged that allegations made against him were of a serious nature and were causing grave concerns for his role as a parliamentary representative and inconsistent with the principles, policies, and positions of the Government and party.

Prime Minister and Party Leader Andrew Holness noted, “violence and abuse are endemic in our society and at epidemic levels. The Government and Party must demonstrate clearly that any act of violence must be unequivocally condemned and totally rejected. As we lead a national campaign against violence, it is important that our national leaders have the credibility and confidence of the people as we ask them to change their behaviours and attitudes.”

