JHTA gifts front-line workers with passes to resorts, attractions

Several members of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) have offered passes to their resorts and attractions to some of the front-line health workers on duty in the recent COVID-19 vaccination blitzes – a thank-you gesture for their dedicated service. The passes are being distributed with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Clifton Reader, president of the JHTA, said, “Our members are happy to host our front-line health workers who, due to the nature of their jobs, have borne the major brunt of the anxiety and stress brought on by the pandemic. They need to de-stress, decompress and relieve the inevitable burnout, especially after the concentrated efforts expended over the many vaccine blitzes this month. A visit to one of our properties or attractions is the perfect answer.”

The JHTA president noted that “The island’s tourism industry workers were happy to be among persons vaccinated during the weekend of April 1 and are now even better equipped to welcome our local guests, as well as those from our main tourist source markets like the USA, where millions of persons have already been vaccinated.”

He said that the hotels and attractions are all geared up to receive the local front-line workers.