Manchester gangster shot and killed

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

Tariano McKenzie, a member of the notorious Grey Ground gang in Manchester, was shot and killed in the parish last night.

Another man was shot and injured in the attack and remains in hospital.

It is reported that they were among a group of persons at an establishment in the community of Blenheim when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire.

The incident happened about 8:15.

McKenzie was hit multiple times.

He and the other man were taken to hospital where McKenzie died.

Residents of the community told The Gleaner that McKenzie was in the process of completing the construction of a car wash and bar.

"A new, new place him a build up in the area but most people know say him a badman and you know when you a badman anything can happen... I heard about nine shots last night but you know nobody nah go risk it come out to find out what is happening,” said a resident who requested anonymity.

"... We see him bout the place but we keep we distance...just sorry say this happen in the area though," the resident added.

Superintendent of Police Gary Francis says the deceased was the subject of investigations for a number of crimes in the parish and is the cousin of a man formerly listed on the parish's most wanted list.

He said based on preliminary investigations McKenzie was the subject of last night’s attack and his demise could have been as a result of his lifestyle.

Francis is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.​