‘Travel chick extraordinaire’ Oneasha Martin finds peace in Jamaica’s gems

In the past year, staycations have become hugely popular, with many Jamaicans exploring local attractions more than ever before. However, for the self-described ‘travel chick extraordinaire’ Oneasha Martin, her love for local travel started long before the world came to a standstill. Martin has ventured into many nooks and crannies of Jamaica, so much so that she has lost count of the spots she has visited. Eager to see what her native land has to offer, Martin’s passion is fuelled by a desire to find peace and calm in the natural jewels of the place she calls home.

“Three years ago, I challenged myself to visit as many local attractions as possible. Reach Falls in Port Antonio, Mystic Mountains in Ocho Rios, Calypso Cove in St Ann, Falling Edge in Stony Hill, God’s Well in Clarendon, and Trelawny’s Dornoch River Head are just some of the better locations I’ve been to since then,” said Martin, adding that Floyd’s Pelican Bar in St Elizabeth remains one of her favourite places to visit.

The intrepid traveller recently journeyed to Lovers’ Leap in St Elizabeth, a site made popular by two star-crossed lovers who, according to legend, leapt to their deaths in an effort to stay together forever. “This is one of my favourites, mostly because of the view. I went recently as a part of Red Stripe’s ‘Jamaican Experiences’ excursion where they highlight spectacular local attractions. The view was like heaven on earth, and the history behind the location is an interesting one, to say the least. Meeting with the operator, Jason Henzell, and getting insights into his plans for the restaurant and bar made the trip complete,” said Martin.

The 25-year-old is encouraging Jamaicans to enjoy the beauty that the island has to offer. Martin insists that while travelling abroad has its perks, nothing compares to experiencing the beauty of your own country. For Martin, exploring the island always leads to a desire for more. “Jamaica is here for all of us to enjoy. Listen, you don’t have to only travel abroad to make great memories. You can do it right here. I like to involve others in the experience through my YouTube channel Adventures with Neeshuur, or through my Instagram page. In many instances, people will reach out to me after I post my content to ask questions, so knowing that I’m also bringing exposure to these amazing places makes me feel good,” said Martin.

The island girl wants to start a local travel consulting company to help others embrace Jamaica’s many travel gems, an idea she might make a reality very soon. “I’ve always wanted to plan outings for persons who want to travel to spots off the beaten track, as well as the popular sites. Even now, I advise people who want to plan a trip for a birthday celebration or just for fun. Planning my own trips is fun, but just knowing that I might be able to help others experience pieces of Jamaica is something that makes me happy. This is more than a hobby for me; I have a genuine passion for it, and turning it into a business means more Jamaicans will fall in love with their island, so it is something that I am excited about,” said Martin.

She aims to continue to document and share her exploits with online followers so that they can experience Jamaica vicariously. Martin’s only regret is that she didn’t start sooner. “There’s a lot of beauty to behold here. So, go out and enjoy it. Don’t wait, just do it,” she said.

