211 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Jamaica on Friday recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 721.

Those who have died are:

* An 81-year-old male from St Mary

* An 83-year-old male from St Ann

* A 61-year-old male from Portland

* A 48-year-old male from Westmoreland

* An 82-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 86-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 51-year-old female from Hanover

One of the deaths listed was previously under investigation.

One other death has been listed as coincidental and two other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 117.

Meanwhile, there were 211 new cases with ages ranging from one year to 104 years, pushing the total to 43,684 with 23,052 being active.

Of the new cases, 91 are men and 120 are women.

In the meantime, there were 127 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,599.

Some 347 persons are in hospital with 26 being moderately ill and 32 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 30,896 are at home.

