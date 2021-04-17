Saturday operations for select tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will open select tax offices this Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, April 24, as it continues efforts to bring greater convenience to taxpayers considering the recent amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Orders. Additionally, persons wishing to make payments for property tax may opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ’s weekend operating hours, as they have until April 30 before any penalty is applied.

The following tax offices will operate between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m: St Andrew, Mandeville, St Ann’s Bay,

Montego Bay, Savanna-la-Mar, and Old Harbour (open only on April 24).

The Portmore Tax Office will also operate on both Saturdays with adjusted business hours (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m).

Taxpayers will be able to conduct their usual weekday transactions, including processing motor vehicle documents, paying property taxes and traffic ticket fines, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number and dropping off documents for the renewal of their driver’s licence, as the tax authority continues to provide greater convenience to access its services. However, audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operation.

FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS

Persons are urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitise their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least six feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented for the safety of its staff and clients, will also be observed during the Saturday openings.

TAJ is, however, reminding persons that they may opt to avoid a tax office visit by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for driver’s licence renewal, Fitness Certificate and property tax, as well as electronically querying property tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a payee. Additionally, payments can be made via the tax authority’s website: www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website: www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.