Trinidad's Energy Minister dies of suspected heart related problems

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad's Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, died Saturday at his home of suspected heart related problems, his relatives have confirmed.

The government has not made any official statement regarding the death, but Khan had been undergoing treatment for years for heart diseases.

In 2017, Khan went on leave after having a procedure done for heart-related issues.

The Government said then that Khan’s surgery was successful and he would remain on leave while he recuperated.

In April 2020 he underwent another medical procedure.

Khan was first elected as legislator in 2002. He was then appointed Minister of Works and Transport, a position which he held until May 2005. Following the 2015 general election, Khan was made a senator and appointed Minister of Rural Development and Local Government on September 11, 2015.

He was a petroleum geologist by profession, having spent 20 years in the energy sector both locally and abroad in a wide range of positions both at the technical and managerial levels.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

