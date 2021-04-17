Two firearms seized, four arrested while fleeing scene of shooting

Officers attached to the Kingston Central Division are reporting that four men were yesterday arrested in Kingston while attempting to flee the scene of a shooting.

The men were attempting to make their getaway in a Toyota Probox bearing a Jamaica Government licence plate, which was not assigned to it.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., a white Toyota Probox motor vehicle drove up and opened gunfire hitting several persons at the intersection of Law Street and George's Lane.

Police officers who were on patrol in the area heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

Upon reaching the intersection, citizens pointed out the vehicle with four men aboard making their escape.

The lawmen say they took action and intercepted the motorcar.

Two firearms were recovered from the incident to include one Smith and Wesson and one Glock pistol.

Four men were taken into custody.

Their identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

