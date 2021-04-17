Usain Bolt Foundation donates 150 laptops to rural schools

The Usain Bolt Foundation on Friday handed over 150 Dell laptop computers to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, for distribution to Early Childhood Institutions (ECI) in rural areas.

The devices, which are valued at US$40,000, were handed over during a ceremony held at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston.

In her remarks, Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams commended the Foundation for its contribution to the development of early childhood education.

She also called on other stakeholders to support the education of the nation’s youths, through the provision of devices.

“We continue to make the appeal to corporate Jamaica, to individuals, to our Diaspora and international partners to continue to support us, even as the government continues its own procurement activities,” she said.

Chair of the Usain Bolt Foundation, Winsome Wilkins said the donation is part of the Foundation’s ongoing work to enhance the life experiences of children through education and cultural development.

“The current global pandemic has forced many students to do only online classes and it highlights the need for technology in schools. We will keep working to provide much needed equipment and support the education of the next generation,” she stated.

For her part, Executive Director of the Early Childhood Commission, Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes said high quality early childhood programmes and services, are only made possible through partnerships.

“These collaborations help to sustain the sector through their invaluable contributions…The Foundation’s donation of these laptops will undoubtedly (help) our practitioners to assist with the technology agenda that we need to expand,” she said.

In 2020, the Usain Bolt Foundation provided $2.2 million in support to 21 ECI’s in Trelawny, St Ann, St James, St Elizabeth and Clarendon.

