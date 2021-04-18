206 additional COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Jamaica on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 723.

The deceased are a 65-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 53-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

One other death has been listed as coincidental and two others are under probe.

Meanwhile, there were 206 new cases with ages ranging from one to 97years, pushing the total to 43,890 with 23,142 being active.

Of the new infections, 90 are men, 116 are women.

In the meantime, there were 111 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,710.

Some 323 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and 35 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 31,554 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

