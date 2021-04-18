Are some pastors biblically ignorant, or just unruly?

It is not unusual for people to vent their frustration with conditions that alter their freedom, and to express their displeasure with matters that are contrary to their beliefs. Notwithstanding, personal dispositions should not be reasons for governments to relent on their responsibilities to the masses, which include providing and protecting in times of crisis. Hence, the Jamaican Government lockdown and vaccination measures to help combat the COVID-19 virus are not only necessary but a duty. And so the aggressive resistance to these measures by some persons who claim to be pastors and church members is bemusing and pathetic.

On Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, I unavoidably had to listen to a religious radio programme, aired on frequencies within the 88 MHz band. Included in the utterances of the main speaker of the broadcast was the vehement admonishing of persons not to take vaccines prescribed for the COVID-19 virus. But more surprising was his fury objecting to the arrest of Peter Chambers, the man who is supposedly a pastor, and was said to be on social media saying he wants the prime minister dead. In that speaker’s assured view, God will avenge the authorities who locked up ‘man of God’ Peter Chambers.

RELIGIOUS AFFILIATED WRONGDOERS NOT EXEMPTED FROM CAESAR’S LAW

Romans 13 verse 4 states, “For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer.” This verse perhaps is not familiar to some church leaders, or they choose to ignore it. In fact, they may opt not to give much credence to Romans 13 verses 1 to 7 because based on their stance on certain issues, authorities on earth are not relevant.

Apparently, some churches are selective in their use of the Bible. They seem to ignore scriptures that require their obedience to Caesar – which means a country’s lawfully installed authorities such as the government or individuals with the vested power. Those religious groups should also familiarise themselves with Matthew 22:21; Titus 3:1 and 1 Peter 2:13-14.

And for all the churches and individuals that are defiant against complying with the COVID-19 laws promulgated by the Government, and those who propagate acerbic sentiments against the prime minister, kindly take note of Romans 13 verse 5. “Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience.”

Satan quoted scriptures even to Jesus – but for the wrong motive. Likewise, not only do many persons use the name of God and the Bible in an unenlightened way, but also as a shroud for their questionable agenda.

