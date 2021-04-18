Father charged with murder in son's shooting death

Murder charges have been laid against St Andrew businessman Delton Knight in connection with the shooting death of his son at their business place on Gordon Town Road, on Monday, April 12.

Knight, 64, was charged after being questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Reports are that about 9:45 a.m., an argument developed between Knight, who is a licensed firearm holder, and his son, 38-year-old Ruel, during which Knight brandished a firearm and fired shots hitting Ruel in the chest.

He then fled the scene.

READ: St Andrew father detained in connection with shooting death of son

Ruel Knight was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After turning himself in, Knight had told police officers that he acted in self-defence.

Delton Knight's court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

