Grange pays tribute to Tremaine Stewart

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says she is deeply saddened by the sudden death of former Reggae Boy, Tremaine Stewart.

Stewart passed away after collapsing while playing football in his community of Gordon Pen, St Catherine on Sunday morning.

The Gleaner understands that the 33-year-old attacker was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement today, Grange said the country has last another sportsman whose contribution added much.

"I am proud of the fact that Tremaine was a product of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, which is in my constituency of Central St Catherine," Grange said.

She added: "The citizens were so proud of him and the young people saw him as an inspiration. I am so sorry that he won’t be around to see the completion of the Gordon Pen Sports and Entertainment Complex now being built and the critical role he would play in the transformation of the surrounding communities through this facility."

Stewart joined Dunbeholden for the 2020-21 season but was unable to kick a ball officially for his new club, as domestic football is yet to get the approval to start.

Stewart also played 12 times for the senior national team and scored two goals.

