Police conclude investigations involving Dayton Campbell

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that an investigation into allegations made against People’s National Party (PNP) General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell has come to an end.

In a statement today, the JCF said that after extensive investigations into the claims that were made by Karen Cross via social media against Campbell, the police have found no basis to the allegations.

"Although a formal statement was given by Ms. Cross, she provided no evidence to substantiate the claims that she made, nor was she able to provide any person interested in making a complaint against Dr Campbell," the JCF said.

Last month, attorneys representing Campbell demanded an apology and a retraction from two women who levelled criminal allegations against him.

READ: Dayton Campbell's lawyers demand retraction of criminal conduct claims

"Neither Ms. Cross nor anyone else provided anything that could establish the allegations as credible. As such, the investigation into this matter has come to a natural end," the statement read.

It continued: "However, if Ms Cross or any other person wishes to provide credible information about this matter at a later date, we are willing to reopen our investigations."

The JCF says it treats allegations involving the abuse of children with the greatest seriousness and are duty-bound to investigate them to ensure the safety and protection of the nation’s children.

