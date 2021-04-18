Police investigating video of woman assaulting man

The police say they have commenced investigations into a video being circulated on social media that involves a woman physically assaulting a man while being cheered on by members of the public.

In a statement today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it takes seriously all matters of assault and will robustly and thoroughly investigate each case, irrespective of gender.

"We are appealing to the man in the video to make contact with the Police immediately, in order for us to progress the investigations," the statement said.

The police are also asking anyone with information about the incident and or who can identify those involved to make contact with the nearest police station or the police 119 emergency number.

