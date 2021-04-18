Vessel with relief supplies sinks while enroute to St Vincent

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – A vessel that was enroute to St Vincent and the Grenadines with relief supplies sank late Saturday when it was just some six nautical miles from its destination.

The marine police said that those on board the vessel – “Sunshine Angels” were rescued by another boat.

The individuals who were on board the Sunshine Angels when it sank were captain, Mark Clement St Rose, who lives in St Vincent, and Vincentians Cafu Guy and Winsbert Salton Harry.

The police disclosed that the boat had cleared Customs in St Lucia and was on its way when the mishap occurred about 4.40 p.m.

