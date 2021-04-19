Beenie Man pleads guilty to COVID breach

Dancehall entertainer Moses Davis, more popularly known as Beenie Man, has pleaded guilty to breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

He is to be sentenced on May 17.

The matter was heard in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today,.

In court, Davis pleaded not guilty to breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

That offence was dismissed.

The 47-year-old international dancehall star was charged by the Black River police last year December for hosting an illegal party at a location in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth, on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

“Mi nuh wah nobody fi feel like mi above the law so we affi deal wid dat right and mek Jamaica feel safe and mek di people dem know dat we wid dem,” Beenie Man told The Gleaner following his court appearance.

