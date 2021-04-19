Farmers, consult RADA before planting crops

Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) said it is aware of the current oversupply of cabbage within the marketplace, and the growing concerns for other vegetable crops. It will continue with the Mobile Farmers Markets/Buy-Back Programme to assist with the re-distribution of excess produce directly to consumers.

Given the fallout in traditional markets (to include the hotel, tourism and gastronomy sectors) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, greater management and communication are required with key players in the supply chain.

In light of this, farmers are urged to use a market approach, determine markets and have greater dialogue with the respective RADA agricultural extension officers regarding the hectares and types of crops to establish.

It may be necessary for farmers to rethink yearly cropping patterns and structure production to meet the demand of customers on a consistent basis. RADA is able to help in this process.

For further information and queries contact Camille Beckford, director of public relations and communication, RADA at 876-551-5290.