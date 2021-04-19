Four additional COVID-19 fatalities, 246 more cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 727.

The deceased are an 81-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 73-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 67-year-old man from St Catherine, and a 43-year-old male from St Ann.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 110.

Meanwhile, there were 246 new cases with ages ranging from one to 92years, pushing the total to 44,136 with 23,261 being active.

Of the new cases, 133 are women and 113 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new infections with 87, followed by St Catherine with 55 and then St Elizabeth with 24.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 23.2%.

A total of 1,364 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 122 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,832.

Some 316 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 34 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 32,388 are at home.

