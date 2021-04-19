George Wright takes leave of absence from JLP

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says embattled Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright has been granted leave of absence from the party.

In a release late Monday evening, the JLP said Wright has also been relieved of all party-related duties.

Last week, the party's Operations Council started deliberations to consider the issue of Wright's membership in the party.

The developments followed Wright's altercation with a woman, Tannisha Singh, during which he rained several blows in her.

The incident was captured on a closed-circuit TV.

However both Singh and Wright have refused to provide a statement to police investigators forcing them to close the criminal probe.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang says the party takes note that the police have concluded their investigation without charge.

However, Chang says the JLP recognises that there remains unresolved concerns regarding Wright.

He said that the series of actions taken in respect of Wright are necessary.

According to Chang, that the JLP acted within the legal powers afforded to it both by Jamaican law and the party's constitution.

"The JLP reiterates its stance against violence against any gender, in particular the nation's women," said a spokesperson in the release.



