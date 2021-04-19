Illegal gun seized in Kingston, two arrested and charged

Cops assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division have arrested and charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation on King Street in the parish on Saturday.

They are 25-year-old Keshon Dixon, otherwise called 'Nicco,' of Jarret Lane in Kingston and 22-year-old Sanjay Williams of Stone Mountain, Georgia in the United States.

The police report that about 5:10 a.m., a team conducted a search of a premises and a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a room.

Dixon and Williams, who were occupants of the house, were arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

