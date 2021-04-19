Teen charged following ammunition seizure in Westmoreland

The police are reporting that a teen has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition following an incident in Egypt Garden, Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland.

His court date is being finalised.

It is reported that about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, a team conducted a targeted raid at a premises where the teen was seen.

The police say the teen’s knapsack was searched and three .38 cartridges were found.

He was arrested and later charged.

